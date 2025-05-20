Diplomacy Over Destruction: Mehbooba Mufti's Stand Against War
Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti emphasized the risks of war between nuclear-armed nations, urging diplomatic interventions. She criticized delayed government actions following recent attacks and highlighted the need for understanding between India and Pakistan, warning of the devastating impact on border communities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), critically addressed the grave consequences of war, particularly between nuclear-capable nations, asserting it is not even a 'last option.' Following the Pahalgam attack, she urged timely governmental action, citing missed opportunities to inform the international community of India's plight.
Mufti delineated the conflict as one between nations rather than civilians, advocating for political and diplomatic resolutions, saying, 'Where a knife was needed, you put out the sword.' She questioned the tangible gains from escalated tensions and stressed the necessity for non-violent interventions.
Highlighting the devastation caused by warfare, Mufti called on India and Pakistan to acknowledge war's destructive nature, affecting those in border regions like Jammu and Kashmir. She underscored the loss of lives and ongoing challenges, advocating for diplomatic engagement as a preferred strategy for peace.
