Rahul Gandhi's 'Khata-Khat Economics' Faces Criticism Amid Karnataka's Reality Check

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized Rahul Gandhi's economic approach, described as "khata-khat economics," accusing it of failing in Karnataka. The critique follows Congress's promises of cash transfers, which the BJP claims have been misleading due to ineffective implementation.

At an event in Hosapete marking two years of Congress governance in Karnataka, Gandhi highlighted efforts to support the poor and distribute title deeds. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari argued that Congress's claims of financial assistance to women under schemes like the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana have faltered because of inadequate funding and inevitable delays.

Bhandari further criticized Congress for focusing on celebrating rather than addressing the pressing issues in Bengaluru, experiencing significant flooding and civic disruptions. With lives lost in the recent Karnataka floods, BJP questions Congress's attention to crisis management versus ceremonial obligations.

