Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's 'Khata-Khat Economics' Faces Criticism Amid Karnataka's Reality Check

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi's economic policies, alleging Congress's cash dole promises in Karnataka are ineffective. While Gandhi promoted social welfare with direct transfers, BJP claims these are underfunded. The critique coincides with Congress's anniversary celebrations overshadowed by severe flooding in Bengaluru, challenging the state's governance priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:18 IST
Rahul Gandhi's 'Khata-Khat Economics' Faces Criticism Amid Karnataka's Reality Check
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized Rahul Gandhi's economic approach, described as "khata-khat economics," accusing it of failing in Karnataka. The critique follows Congress's promises of cash transfers, which the BJP claims have been misleading due to ineffective implementation.

At an event in Hosapete marking two years of Congress governance in Karnataka, Gandhi highlighted efforts to support the poor and distribute title deeds. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari argued that Congress's claims of financial assistance to women under schemes like the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana have faltered because of inadequate funding and inevitable delays.

Bhandari further criticized Congress for focusing on celebrating rather than addressing the pressing issues in Bengaluru, experiencing significant flooding and civic disruptions. With lives lost in the recent Karnataka floods, BJP questions Congress's attention to crisis management versus ceremonial obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025