Rahul Gandhi's 'Khata-Khat Economics' Faces Criticism Amid Karnataka's Reality Check
The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi's economic policies, alleging Congress's cash dole promises in Karnataka are ineffective. While Gandhi promoted social welfare with direct transfers, BJP claims these are underfunded. The critique coincides with Congress's anniversary celebrations overshadowed by severe flooding in Bengaluru, challenging the state's governance priorities.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized Rahul Gandhi's economic approach, described as "khata-khat economics," accusing it of failing in Karnataka. The critique follows Congress's promises of cash transfers, which the BJP claims have been misleading due to ineffective implementation.
At an event in Hosapete marking two years of Congress governance in Karnataka, Gandhi highlighted efforts to support the poor and distribute title deeds. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari argued that Congress's claims of financial assistance to women under schemes like the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana have faltered because of inadequate funding and inevitable delays.
Bhandari further criticized Congress for focusing on celebrating rather than addressing the pressing issues in Bengaluru, experiencing significant flooding and civic disruptions. With lives lost in the recent Karnataka floods, BJP questions Congress's attention to crisis management versus ceremonial obligations.
