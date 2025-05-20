Chhagan Bhujbal's Cabinet Inclusion Sparks Controversy Over BJP's Alleged Double Standards
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended Chhagan Bhujbal's cabinet induction, praising him as the 'voice of OBCs'. Opposition parties accused the BJP of hypocrisy, citing Bhujbal's corruption allegations. The BJP's alleged double standards have been criticized, with past accusations from the ED and Bhujbal's previous jail time referenced.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday staunchly defended the inclusion of Chhagan Bhujbal in the state cabinet, describing him as a pivotal 'voice of OBCs'.
However, opposition parties lambasted the BJP for alleged ''double standards'' on corruption, pointing to past allegations against Bhujbal.
Bhujbal, who previously spent 2.5 years in jail on corruption charges, was earlier exonerated in the Maharashtra Sadan case. His cabinet induction has reignited debates over the BJP's stance on corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sub-Inspector Dismissed Over Corruption Charges
Decades-Old Corruption Case: Chhattisgarh Files Charges Against Retired Officer
Scandal in West Bengal: School Appointments Annulled Amid Corruption Claims
Serbia's Students Demand Snap Election Amid Corruption Protests
CBI conducting searches at 11 locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan in alleged corruption case against 2005-batch IRS officer Santosh Karnani.