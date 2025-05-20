Left Menu

Chhagan Bhujbal's Cabinet Inclusion Sparks Controversy Over BJP's Alleged Double Standards

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended Chhagan Bhujbal's cabinet induction, praising him as the 'voice of OBCs'. Opposition parties accused the BJP of hypocrisy, citing Bhujbal's corruption allegations. The BJP's alleged double standards have been criticized, with past accusations from the ED and Bhujbal's previous jail time referenced.

Updated: 20-05-2025 17:49 IST
Chhagan Bhujbal
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday staunchly defended the inclusion of Chhagan Bhujbal in the state cabinet, describing him as a pivotal 'voice of OBCs'.

However, opposition parties lambasted the BJP for alleged ''double standards'' on corruption, pointing to past allegations against Bhujbal.

Bhujbal, who previously spent 2.5 years in jail on corruption charges, was earlier exonerated in the Maharashtra Sadan case. His cabinet induction has reignited debates over the BJP's stance on corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

