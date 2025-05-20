FIR Filed Against BJP’s Amit Malviya and Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami Over Alleged Misinformation

The High Grounds police station registered an FIR on Tuesday against Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT cell, and Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, for allegedly disseminating false information.

The complaint, lodged by Shrikant Swaroop of the Indian Youth Congress's legal cell, accuses Malviya and Goswami of orchestrating a deliberate campaign to spread fabricated claims about the Indian National Congress.

Swaroop urged regulatory bodies to take immediate action, highlighting the potential risks to India's democratic foundations and national security posed by these alleged actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)