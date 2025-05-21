Left Menu

Rice Prices Scandal: Japanese Farm Minister Resigns Amid Voter Outcry

Japanese farm minister Taku Eto resigned after controversial remarks about rice gifts from supporters, amid criticism over soaring rice prices. His departure challenges Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who appointed reform-minded Shinjiro Koizumi as the new minister. The rice price crisis remains a pressing concern for Japanese voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:48 IST
Rice Prices Scandal: Japanese Farm Minister Resigns Amid Voter Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese Farm Minister Taku Eto resigned Wednesday following backlash over his comments regarding rice gifts from supporters. His resignation poses a challenge to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration amid rising discontent over escalating rice prices.

Eto, during a weekend fundraising event, remarked that he never needed to buy rice thanks to gifts from supporters. This ignited outrage in a nation struggling with historically high rice prices due to poor harvests and increased demand from tourism.

To address the crisis, Ishiba appointed former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to lead the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Koizumi pledged to focus on stabilizing rice prices, understanding the acute concerns of voters grappling with inflation and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

