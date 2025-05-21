Left Menu

Putin's Strategic Visit to Kursk Amidst Tensions and Allegations

President Vladimir Putin visited Russia's Kursk region for the first time since Moscow claimed it expelled Ukrainian forces. This follows Ukraine's significant yet brief control of the area in August 2024, marking Russia's vulnerability. Despite Russia's announcement of repelling Ukrainian forces, officials in Kyiv denied the claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:40 IST
Putin's Strategic Visit to Kursk Amidst Tensions and Allegations
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant diplomatic and strategic move, President Vladimir Putin visited Russia's Kursk region, marking his first visit since Moscow asserted it had expelled Ukrainian forces last month, the Kremlin stated on Wednesday.

Kremlin reports mentioned that Putin's visit occurred just a day earlier. Ukrainian troops made a startling advance into Kursk in August 2024, achieving one of their most notable battlefield successes in the ongoing three-year conflict. This marked the first time since World War II that Russian territory was occupied by an invader, presenting a significant challenge to Moscow.

During his visit, Putin also toured the under-construction Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 and participated in a closed meeting with selected volunteers. Despite Russia's claim of regaining control on April 26, Ukraine and its allies including the US and South Korea, noted that North Korea had sent considerable troop support. Meanwhile, Putin assured continued support for displaced families through monthly payments after consulting with the acting Governor of Kursk, amidst local protests over compensation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025