In a significant diplomatic and strategic move, President Vladimir Putin visited Russia's Kursk region, marking his first visit since Moscow asserted it had expelled Ukrainian forces last month, the Kremlin stated on Wednesday.

Kremlin reports mentioned that Putin's visit occurred just a day earlier. Ukrainian troops made a startling advance into Kursk in August 2024, achieving one of their most notable battlefield successes in the ongoing three-year conflict. This marked the first time since World War II that Russian territory was occupied by an invader, presenting a significant challenge to Moscow.

During his visit, Putin also toured the under-construction Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2 and participated in a closed meeting with selected volunteers. Despite Russia's claim of regaining control on April 26, Ukraine and its allies including the US and South Korea, noted that North Korea had sent considerable troop support. Meanwhile, Putin assured continued support for displaced families through monthly payments after consulting with the acting Governor of Kursk, amidst local protests over compensation issues.

