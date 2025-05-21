Left Menu

Reddy Criticizes Trump's Claims: India-Pakistan Conflict and Domestic Response

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy criticizes US President Trump's claim of threatening economic consequences to stop the India-Pakistan conflict, suggesting it shows foreign pressure on India. Reddy also underscores Congress's support for the government and criticizes BJP for politicizing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:53 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized US President Donald Trump for his claim of stopping the India-Pakistan military conflict through threats of economic consequences, stating that it led to a perception of India's government submitting to foreign pressure.

During a commemoration for Rajiv Gandhi, Reddy stressed that the Centre missed an opportunity to assert dominance over Pakistan, despite Congress leaders supporting the government. Reddy accused the BJP of politicizing the situation and deflecting criticism through attacks on Congress.

He highlighted historical instances where former leaders like Indira Gandhi took a strong stance against foreign interference. Reddy also condemned BJP's attempts to tarnish Congress's support for national affairs, emphasizing that national interests transcend political differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

