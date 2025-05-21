In a move to address ongoing tensions, Russia has dismissed claims by Ukraine and European nations which allege it's deliberately stalling the peace process with Ukraine. Discussions regarding the venue for future peace talks remain undecided, although suggestions have surfaced about holding discussions at the Vatican.

Comments from U.S. President Donald Trump indicated support for potential talks occurring at the Vatican, suggesting it would add a significant dimension to proceedings. Meanwhile, the Vatican has not put forward any specific proposals, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who appreciated the willingness of all parties involved in seeking a peaceful settlement.

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met in Istanbul last week, reaching an agreement on a prisoner exchange, though an immediate ceasefire remains unachieved. Allegations from Kyiv and other European governments suggest Moscow's lack of genuine interest in a peace accord, a claim Russian representatives vehemently deny.

