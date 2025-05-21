Singapore's Leadership Transformation: Lawrence Wong's Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle

In a strategic maneuver following his party's recent election triumph, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong revealed a cabinet reshuffle, retaining nine ministers and the finance portfolio he has managed since 2021. This approach aims to safeguard experienced leadership amid economic challenges.

Wong's decision to appoint six new ministers reflects a balance between maintaining continuity and introducing fresh perspectives. Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong continues as deputy premier, while the second deputy position, customary in previous cabinets, remains unfilled. The People's Action Party secured nearly two-thirds of the vote, signaling enduring public support.

The reshuffle, Wong's largest since assuming office from former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, underscores a commitment to injecting 'new blood, new ideas, and new energy.' Prominent figures retiring include seasoned political veterans, paving the way for a new generation of leadership across 97 house seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)