Left Menu

Congress Criticizes BJP over Constitutional Erosion and Missed Opportunities for Youth

Congress leaders, including Tika Ram Jully, accused the BJP of weakening the Constitution, contrasting it with the impactful decisions made by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Govind Singh Dotasra and Ashok Gehlot criticized PM Modi for not addressing youth employment and for spreading misinformation against Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:05 IST
Congress Criticizes BJP over Constitutional Erosion and Missed Opportunities for Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Tika Ram Jully condemned the BJP for eroding the Constitution while praising former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's significant contributions. He argued that Gandhi's policies continue to benefit the country.

Govind Singh Dotasra, president of the opposition state unit, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the populace since 2014, highlighting the lack of employment opportunities and persistent inflation affecting the youth.

At a Rajasthan Congress event, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the ruling party for engaging in false propaganda against Congress leaders, who he said sacrificed for the nation's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025