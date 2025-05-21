Congress Criticizes BJP over Constitutional Erosion and Missed Opportunities for Youth

Congress leader Tika Ram Jully condemned the BJP for eroding the Constitution while praising former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's significant contributions. He argued that Gandhi's policies continue to benefit the country.

Govind Singh Dotasra, president of the opposition state unit, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the populace since 2014, highlighting the lack of employment opportunities and persistent inflation affecting the youth.

At a Rajasthan Congress event, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the ruling party for engaging in false propaganda against Congress leaders, who he said sacrificed for the nation's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)