Congress Criticizes BJP over Constitutional Erosion and Missed Opportunities for Youth
Congress leaders, including Tika Ram Jully, accused the BJP of weakening the Constitution, contrasting it with the impactful decisions made by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Govind Singh Dotasra and Ashok Gehlot criticized PM Modi for not addressing youth employment and for spreading misinformation against Congress.
Congress leader Tika Ram Jully condemned the BJP for eroding the Constitution while praising former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's significant contributions. He argued that Gandhi's policies continue to benefit the country.
Govind Singh Dotasra, president of the opposition state unit, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the populace since 2014, highlighting the lack of employment opportunities and persistent inflation affecting the youth.
At a Rajasthan Congress event, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the ruling party for engaging in false propaganda against Congress leaders, who he said sacrificed for the nation's integrity.
