Starmer's Winter Fuel Payment U-Turn: A Political Recalibration

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a policy reversal on the winter fuel subsidy, aiming to include more retirees. This decision follows public discontent and poor performance in local elections. Labour had previously restricted the subsidy to save 1.5 billion pounds, impacting millions during a cost-of-living crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:15 IST
In a surprising policy reversal, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that the controversial decision to limit winter fuel subsidies will be reconsidered. The announcement comes amid public outrage and Labour's declining popularity.

Starmer highlighted economic improvements as a factor for expanding eligibility for winter fuel payments, which had been previously restricted to bolster public finances. The restriction, introduced by Treasury chief Rachel Reeves, excluded 11 million retirees from the allowance.

This decision aims to address cost-of-living challenges faced by retirees and is likely to be announced in the upcoming budget. The government cites economic growth, reduced borrowing costs, and trade deals as factors enabling this policy change.

Latest News

