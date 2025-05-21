Starmer's Winter Fuel Payment U-Turn: A Political Recalibration

In a surprising policy reversal, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has indicated that the controversial decision to limit winter fuel subsidies will be reconsidered. The announcement comes amid public outrage and Labour's declining popularity.

Starmer highlighted economic improvements as a factor for expanding eligibility for winter fuel payments, which had been previously restricted to bolster public finances. The restriction, introduced by Treasury chief Rachel Reeves, excluded 11 million retirees from the allowance.

This decision aims to address cost-of-living challenges faced by retirees and is likely to be announced in the upcoming budget. The government cites economic growth, reduced borrowing costs, and trade deals as factors enabling this policy change.

