Tax Bill Tensions: Republicans Struggle to Unite Amid Debt Concerns

A faction of hardline Republicans is concerned about President Trump's tax cut bill, citing insufficient spending cuts. Debate within the party continues as they try to rally around the legislation. The bill's contentious points include tax deductions, cutting social programs, and its potential impact on national debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:28 IST
In a bid to unify their party, no-nonsense Republicans from the U.S. House of Representatives are voicing concerns over President Donald Trump's tax cut bill. On Wednesday, key figures like House Speaker Mike Johnson assembled at the White House, searching for consensus on future fiscal paths.

The Congressional Budget Office predicts that the proposed legislation will escalate the U.S. debt by $3.8 trillion over the coming decade. Moody's recent downgrade of the nation's credit rating, owing to its burgeoning debt, coupled with a recent decline in U.S. stock markets, spotlights growing financial worries.

The bill proposes extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts and faces criticism for potentially amplifying the federal debt by $2 trillion to $5 trillion. Democratic detractors argue the bill favors the wealthy while slashing necessary social programs. Republican unity is essential for the bill's survival, especially given their narrow 220-212 House majority.

