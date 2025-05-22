Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: India and Pakistan Expel Officials Amid Espionage Allegations

India and Pakistan have each expelled diplomats from their respective high commissions on charges of espionage. The tensions escalated after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, prompting military actions by both countries. An understanding to cease hostilities was reached on May 10 following bilateral discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-05-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 08:02 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, India and Pakistan have each expelled officials from their respective high commissions over accusations of espionage. The expulsions, announced by both countries, mark the second occurrence of such diplomatic actions in a single week.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India declared a staffer at the Pakistan mission in Delhi as 'persona non grata' and ordered his immediate departure, citing the staffer's activities as inconsistent with his official status.

Tensions between the two nations had previously surged after the Pahalgam attack, leading to military exchanges. An eventual ceasefire agreement was secured after discussions between military leaders, addressing rising concerns of regional stability.

