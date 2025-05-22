Blue House Drama: South Korea's Political Tug-of-War Over Presidential Office Location

In a twist of fate, South Korea finds itself at the center of a political storm as successors to former President Yoon Suk Yeol debate the future of the presidential office location. Yoon's abrupt changes continue to ripple through the political landscape following his failed martial law attempt.

Yoon's decision to relocate from the historic Blue House to the defence ministry headquarters incurred costs rumored to reach 1 trillion won. Critics highlight the symbolic ties of the move and its financial strain, while his office disputes the figures, maintaining that indirect expenditures could reach 80 billion won.

The new political frontrunners, Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo, confront the legacy Yoon left behind. They seek a viable alternative to restore South Korea's national character, eyeing Sejong for future governmental relocation while balancing legal and public expectations. The challenge remains formidable and complex.

