Monumental Debate: Stalin Statue Sparks Controversy in Moscow Metro

A monument of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin erected in Moscow's metro has sparked a significant debate, highlighting the tensions within Russian society regarding his complex legacy. The life-size wall sculpture, depicting Stalin amid admirers in Red Square, recreates a 1950 installation prematurely removed in 1966.

The Moscow metro reintroduced this controversial statue as a 'gift' for passengers, commemorating the system's 90th anniversary. Titled 'Gratitude of the People to the Leader and Commander', the monument celebrates Stalin's perceived achievements, notably his WWII role, despite his brutal repressions.

Opinions among residents remain divided, with some advocating for Stalin's acknowledgment, while others, like the liberal Yabloko party, condemn the monument as an affront to history and victims of his regime. This polarizing issue reflects broader socio-political currents in Russia today.

