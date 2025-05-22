Left Menu

Monumental Debate: Stalin Statue Sparks Controversy in Moscow Metro

A new statue of Josef Stalin in Moscow's Taganskaya metro station has sparked debate. While some view it as a historical tribute, others see it as a mistake due to Stalin's oppressive regime. The monument ties back to Stalin's role in WWII, stirring mixed feelings amidst the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:01 IST
Monumental Debate: Stalin Statue Sparks Controversy in Moscow Metro
Josef Stalin Image Credit: ChatGPT

A monument of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin erected in Moscow's metro has sparked a significant debate, highlighting the tensions within Russian society regarding his complex legacy. The life-size wall sculpture, depicting Stalin amid admirers in Red Square, recreates a 1950 installation prematurely removed in 1966.

The Moscow metro reintroduced this controversial statue as a 'gift' for passengers, commemorating the system's 90th anniversary. Titled 'Gratitude of the People to the Leader and Commander', the monument celebrates Stalin's perceived achievements, notably his WWII role, despite his brutal repressions.

Opinions among residents remain divided, with some advocating for Stalin's acknowledgment, while others, like the liberal Yabloko party, condemn the monument as an affront to history and victims of his regime. This polarizing issue reflects broader socio-political currents in Russia today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025