Left Menu

Global Outrage: Leaders Condemn Antisemitic Attack on Israeli Embassy Staff in DC

World leaders, including US President Trump and Israel's PM Netanyahu, condemned the antisemitic attack that killed two Israeli embassy staff in DC. Calls for combating antisemitism and strengthening security around Jewish sites echoed globally, as nations express solidarity and commitment to fight hatred and promote coexistence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:23 IST
Global Outrage: Leaders Condemn Antisemitic Attack on Israeli Embassy Staff in DC
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Global reactions have emerged following the tragic shooting of two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, DC. The attack, which led world leaders to denounce it as an act of antisemitism, has been met with widespread condemnation.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed outrage over the incident, calling for an end to antisemitic violence. French President Emmanuel Macron and other international figures highlighted the need for enhanced security and solidarity with the Jewish community.

Authorities have been urged to implement tighter security measures around Jewish sites globally, as leaders reaffirm commitments to combat hatred and promote peaceful coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025