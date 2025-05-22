The arrest of Zurab Japaridze, a key figure in Georgia's opposition coalition, heightens the nation's political tension, following significant protests against the government last year. The detention order reflects escalating efforts by authorities to suppress dissent, as reported by Georgia's Interpress news agency.

Despite his refusal to cooperate with a parliamentary inquiry into past crimes under ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, Japaridze's detainment has stirred concerns over judicial impartiality. Critics argue the inquiry is a facade orchestrated by the ruling Georgian Dream party, amid claims of propaganda use and political bias.

This legal development coincides with Georgia's unsettled EU membership ambitions and strained relations with Russia. The ruling party claims a commitment to EU integration, yet critics view recent actions as indicative of shifting towards authoritarianism.

