Bihar's Double-Engine Government: Steering Towards Development

Union Minister Giriraj Singh emphasized the development trajectory of Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He highlighted numerous significant projects initiated under the double-engine government, expressing confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power in the upcoming elections.

Singh underlined PM Modi's commitment to the Purvanchal region's progress, positioning Bihar as a crucial gateway. He reiterated the Prime Minister's belief that India's growth is intertwined with Purvanchal's development, thereby making Bihar's advancement vital.

The Union Minister criticized RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's past administration, invoking concerns about its potential return. Singh contrasted this with the current infrastructure developments under the NDA, predicting continued progress led by Modi and Kumar. Meanwhile, PM Modi's forthcoming visit to Bihar includes significant inaugurations aimed at bolstering the state's infrastructure, ahead of the anticipated assembly elections.

