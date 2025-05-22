Bihar's Double-Engine Government: Steering Towards Development
Union Minister Giriraj Singh highlights Bihar's development under PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, showcasing big projects and infrastructure progress. He asserts confidence in NDA's future leadership while criticizing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's past governance. PM Modi is expected to visit Bihar for key inaugurations and public engagements.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh emphasized the development trajectory of Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He highlighted numerous significant projects initiated under the double-engine government, expressing confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power in the upcoming elections.
Singh underlined PM Modi's commitment to the Purvanchal region's progress, positioning Bihar as a crucial gateway. He reiterated the Prime Minister's belief that India's growth is intertwined with Purvanchal's development, thereby making Bihar's advancement vital.
The Union Minister criticized RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's past administration, invoking concerns about its potential return. Singh contrasted this with the current infrastructure developments under the NDA, predicting continued progress led by Modi and Kumar. Meanwhile, PM Modi's forthcoming visit to Bihar includes significant inaugurations aimed at bolstering the state's infrastructure, ahead of the anticipated assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
