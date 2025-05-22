Alliance Speculations: Thackeray Cousins and the Future of MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT)

Tensions are stirring in Maharashtra's political arena as a potential alliance between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) surfaces. Senior MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande revealed that Raj Thackeray is open to discussions if presented with a substantial alliance proposal.

Past attempts by MNS for a tie-up were marked by betrayal, according to Deshpande. However, the upcoming local body elections in key cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik could be a turning point if meaningful overtures are made by Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by Thackeray's cousin, Uddhav Thackeray.

While the MNS hasn't received official correspondence from Shiv Sena, recent interactions hint at a possible reconciliation. Raj Thackeray's history of alliances, including a stint with the BJP, adds layers to this unfolding political drama, with both parties weighing the benefits of uniting for the 'Marathi manoos'.

(With inputs from agencies.)