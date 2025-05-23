Tom Barrack Appointed as Special Envoy to Syria Amid Sanction Revisions

Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, has taken on the role of special envoy to Syria amid strategic shifts in U.S. foreign policy. The announcement, made following President Donald Trump's decision to unwind sanctions on Syria, marks a significant step in regional diplomacy.

Barrack, a long-time advisor to Trump and a key figure in his administration, emphasized his support for Secretary of State Marco Rubio in facilitating the removal of these sanctions. The move aims to engage Turkey more closely, given its newfound influence in the region after the cessation of the Syrian civil war.

Experts suggest that lifting sanctions could foster improved relations and open new opportunities for humanitarian aid and foreign investment in Syria. With the ultimate aim of defeating ISIS, the change in stance also seeks to facilitate Syria's economic recovery and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)