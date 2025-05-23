Left Menu

Tom Barrack Appointed as Special Envoy to Syria Amid Sanction Revisions

Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, has become the special envoy to Syria as the Trump administration aims to lift sanctions on the country. This shift could enhance humanitarian and trade engagements with Syria, as U.S. ties with Turkey grow stronger following the end of Syria's civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:22 IST
Tom Barrack Appointed as Special Envoy to Syria Amid Sanction Revisions

Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, has taken on the role of special envoy to Syria amid strategic shifts in U.S. foreign policy. The announcement, made following President Donald Trump's decision to unwind sanctions on Syria, marks a significant step in regional diplomacy.

Barrack, a long-time advisor to Trump and a key figure in his administration, emphasized his support for Secretary of State Marco Rubio in facilitating the removal of these sanctions. The move aims to engage Turkey more closely, given its newfound influence in the region after the cessation of the Syrian civil war.

Experts suggest that lifting sanctions could foster improved relations and open new opportunities for humanitarian aid and foreign investment in Syria. With the ultimate aim of defeating ISIS, the change in stance also seeks to facilitate Syria's economic recovery and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025