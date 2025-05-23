U.S. Shifts Military Strategy Under Trump

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has outlined a strategic pivot in military policy under President Donald Trump, emphasizing restraint in the use of force and steering clear of protracted conflicts. In a speech at the U.S. Naval Academy, Vance stressed the need for decisive actions and avoiding entanglements that do not serve core American interests.

Addressing the impending officers of the Navy and Marine Corps, Vance highlighted the rising threats from nations like China and Russia as a major concern and underscored the importance of retaining the United States' technological advantage. His remarks marked a departure from previous administrations, pointing out flaws in past policies that engaged the U.S. in long-term foreign missions.

Vance's speech reflected the isolationist tendencies reminiscent of Trump's approach, advocating for increased military spending while urging NATO allies to take more responsibility for their own defense. This policy shift aims to focus on national security while scaling back efforts in foreign conflicts that have historically played a minimal role in safeguarding American interests.

