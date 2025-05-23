Left Menu

U.S. Shifts Military Strategy Under Trump

U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced a shift in military strategy under President Trump, focusing on cautious use of force. Vance emphasized facing global threats from China and Russia while maintaining technological superiority and called for avoiding open-ended conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:05 IST
U.S. Shifts Military Strategy Under Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has outlined a strategic pivot in military policy under President Donald Trump, emphasizing restraint in the use of force and steering clear of protracted conflicts. In a speech at the U.S. Naval Academy, Vance stressed the need for decisive actions and avoiding entanglements that do not serve core American interests.

Addressing the impending officers of the Navy and Marine Corps, Vance highlighted the rising threats from nations like China and Russia as a major concern and underscored the importance of retaining the United States' technological advantage. His remarks marked a departure from previous administrations, pointing out flaws in past policies that engaged the U.S. in long-term foreign missions.

Vance's speech reflected the isolationist tendencies reminiscent of Trump's approach, advocating for increased military spending while urging NATO allies to take more responsibility for their own defense. This policy shift aims to focus on national security while scaling back efforts in foreign conflicts that have historically played a minimal role in safeguarding American interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025