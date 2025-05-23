Biggest Prisoner Exchange Sparks Hope for Peace in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Russia and Ukraine announced the largest prisoner swap of their ongoing conflict, exchanging 1,000 prisoners each. The move represents a significant step towards peace following prolonged deadlock, with soldiers and civilians returning home on both sides. The exchange follows direct talks but no agreed ceasefire.
The largest prisoner exchange of the Ukraine-Russia conflict marks a significant step towards peace, as both sides agreed to release 1,000 prisoners each. This unprecedented move follows direct talks between the adversaries after a three-year hiatus, despite failing to agree on a ceasefire.
Ukrainian soldiers and civilians returned to their homeland, arriving in the Chernihiv region. Emotions ran high as they reunited with families, describing the mix of disbelief and joy after long periods in captivity. Meanwhile, Russians returned to Belarus, receiving psychological and medical support.
The exchange has renewed hope for a diplomatic resolution, with U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledging the negotiation as a potential breakthrough. Ukraine remains poised for a ceasefire, while Russia continues its demands. A peaceful settlement remains the ultimate goal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
