Left Menu

Kabila Demands Foreign Troop Withdrawal from DRC

Former DRC President Joseph Kabila urged for the expulsion of foreign troops from the country, criticizing the justice system as a tool of dictatorship during his speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:51 IST
Kabila Demands Foreign Troop Withdrawal from DRC
Joseph Kabila
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a powerful speech delivered on Friday, former President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, called for the immediate withdrawal of foreign troops from the country's national territory. Kabila has consistently expressed concerns about the presence of these forces and their impact on national sovereignty.

The former leader didn't hold back in his critique of the nation's legal system, describing it as an 'instrument of oppression for a dictatorship.' This statement underscores ongoing tensions within the country's governance systems and reflects the broader political landscape of the region.

Kabila's remarks have sparked a conversation about national sovereignty, judicial independence, and the influence of foreign entities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising questions about future policy directions and potential diplomatic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025