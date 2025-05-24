Kabila Demands Foreign Troop Withdrawal from DRC
Former DRC President Joseph Kabila urged for the expulsion of foreign troops from the country, criticizing the justice system as a tool of dictatorship during his speech.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
In a powerful speech delivered on Friday, former President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, called for the immediate withdrawal of foreign troops from the country's national territory. Kabila has consistently expressed concerns about the presence of these forces and their impact on national sovereignty.
The former leader didn't hold back in his critique of the nation's legal system, describing it as an 'instrument of oppression for a dictatorship.' This statement underscores ongoing tensions within the country's governance systems and reflects the broader political landscape of the region.
Kabila's remarks have sparked a conversation about national sovereignty, judicial independence, and the influence of foreign entities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising questions about future policy directions and potential diplomatic repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
