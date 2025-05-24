India's Diplomatic Mission: Highlighting Anti-Terror Stand in Bahrain

An all-party Indian delegation has landed in Bahrain, aiming to bolster New Delhi's global diplomatic efforts against cross-border terrorism. The diplomatic mission is led by senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda and received a warm welcome from Ambassador Vinod K Jacob at the airport.

According to the Embassy of India in Bahrain, the delegation will focus on showcasing India's steadfast stance against terrorism in all its engagements. This group is among seven multi-party delegations India has dispatched to 33 international capitals to address the international community about Pakistan's involvement in terrorism and India's strategic military responses.

The tensions between India and Pakistan reached a peak following the Pahalgam attack. In retaliation, India conducted precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Subsequent attempts by Pakistan to target Indian military bases were met with strong resistance. Hostilities were ceased after both nations' directors general of military operations agreed to halt military actions on May 10.

