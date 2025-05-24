Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Mission: Highlighting Anti-Terror Stand in Bahrain

An Indian delegation, led by senior BJP leader Jay Panda, visited Bahrain as part of a diplomatic effort against cross-border terrorism. This mission aims to inform global capitals of Pakistan's actions and India’s countermeasures, following recent tensions and military responses between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:25 IST
India's Diplomatic Mission: Highlighting Anti-Terror Stand in Bahrain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

An all-party Indian delegation has landed in Bahrain, aiming to bolster New Delhi's global diplomatic efforts against cross-border terrorism. The diplomatic mission is led by senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda and received a warm welcome from Ambassador Vinod K Jacob at the airport.

According to the Embassy of India in Bahrain, the delegation will focus on showcasing India's steadfast stance against terrorism in all its engagements. This group is among seven multi-party delegations India has dispatched to 33 international capitals to address the international community about Pakistan's involvement in terrorism and India's strategic military responses.

The tensions between India and Pakistan reached a peak following the Pahalgam attack. In retaliation, India conducted precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Subsequent attempts by Pakistan to target Indian military bases were met with strong resistance. Hostilities were ceased after both nations' directors general of military operations agreed to halt military actions on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025