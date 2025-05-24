Unified Applause at NITI Aayog: Operation Sindoor's Triumph

In a show of solidarity, leaders from various states praised Operation Sindoor during a NITI Aayog meeting, according to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Gupta, attending her first session since becoming chief minister, highlighted the operation as a unifying achievement for India.

Operation Sindoor saw India's armed forces conduct precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Gupta reported that the operation received unanimous commendation from state heads and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Gupta criticized previous administrations for ignoring Delhi's interests at NITI Aayog meetings. Gupta aims to shift this narrative, presenting plans for a 'Viksit Delhi' under the BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)