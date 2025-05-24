Left Menu

Unified Applause at NITI Aayog: Operation Sindoor's Triumph

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised Operation Sindoor at her first NITI Aayog meeting. Her counterparts unanimously applauded the operation and PM Modi. The precision strikes targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan, uniting India in solidarity. Gupta also criticized the previous AAP regime for neglecting Delhi’s interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:28 IST
Unified Applause at NITI Aayog: Operation Sindoor's Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of solidarity, leaders from various states praised Operation Sindoor during a NITI Aayog meeting, according to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Gupta, attending her first session since becoming chief minister, highlighted the operation as a unifying achievement for India.

Operation Sindoor saw India's armed forces conduct precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Gupta reported that the operation received unanimous commendation from state heads and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Gupta criticized previous administrations for ignoring Delhi's interests at NITI Aayog meetings. Gupta aims to shift this narrative, presenting plans for a 'Viksit Delhi' under the BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025