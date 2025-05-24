Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Offensive: Parliamentary Delegation Urges Global Anti-Terror Stand

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, is part of a global diplomatic effort to highlight India's fight against cross-border terrorism. The group visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, among others, to present India's stance against terrorism, particularly following recent tensions with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:31 IST
India's Diplomatic Offensive: Parliamentary Delegation Urges Global Anti-Terror Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

An Indian parliamentary delegation made strides in global diplomacy by visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo to emphasize New Delhi's stance against cross-border terrorism. This visit follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack, significantly heightening tensions between India and Pakistan in late April.

The delegation, headed by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, was welcomed by Ambassador V Venkataraman. The Embassy of India highlighted the visit, which is part of a larger outreach program involving seven delegations sent to 33 global capitals to address Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism.

Among the delegates are members from various Indian political parties, including the BJP, Indian Union Muslim League, and BJD. Their diplomatic mission occurs amid escalating tensions from a series of retaliatory strikes between India and Pakistan in early May, which concluded with mutual agreements to cease military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025