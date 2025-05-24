India's Diplomatic Offensive: Parliamentary Delegation Urges Global Anti-Terror Stand

An Indian parliamentary delegation made strides in global diplomacy by visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo to emphasize New Delhi's stance against cross-border terrorism. This visit follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack, significantly heightening tensions between India and Pakistan in late April.

The delegation, headed by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, was welcomed by Ambassador V Venkataraman. The Embassy of India highlighted the visit, which is part of a larger outreach program involving seven delegations sent to 33 global capitals to address Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism.

Among the delegates are members from various Indian political parties, including the BJP, Indian Union Muslim League, and BJD. Their diplomatic mission occurs amid escalating tensions from a series of retaliatory strikes between India and Pakistan in early May, which concluded with mutual agreements to cease military actions.

