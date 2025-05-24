Left Menu

Daniel Noboa's Bold Agenda: Tackling Ecuador's Drug Gangs and Economy

Daniel Noboa was sworn in as Ecuador's president, affirming his commitment to fight drug gangs and boost economic growth. He aims to reduce homicides, enhance port security, and foster trade relationships. Noboa faces challenges with rising public debt and increased violent deaths early in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:25 IST
Daniel Noboa

Business heir Daniel Noboa officially took office as Ecuador's president on Saturday, pledging to intensify the nation's battle against drug cartels and revive the stagnant economy.

Following a significant electoral victory in April, Noboa emphasized his determination to tackle the rampant homicide rates and drug trafficking issues during the swearing-in ceremony at the National Assembly with Niels Olsen Peet presiding.

Noboa has enacted decisive measures, including increased military presence, port security enhancements, and fiscal policy reforms. However, he continues to confront challenges like public debt, high country risk, and concerns over escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

