Crucial Bypolls Set to Reshape Political Landscape
Bypolls for five assembly seats across Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab are scheduled for June 19. The elections were prompted by the deaths or resignations of sitting members. Votes will be counted on June 23, according to the Election Commission's announcement.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has announced that bypolls for five assembly seats across four states will be conducted on June 19. This comes as the political landscape in these regions experiences shifts due to resignations and the passing of incumbents.
The Election Commission revealed that two crucial by-elections in Gujarat will take place, with the Kadi seat open following the death of MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki, and the Visavadar seat due to Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai's resignation.
In Kerala, following the resignation of P V Anvar, the Nilambur seat will see a bypoll, while in Punjab, the Ludhiana seat is open due to Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's death. In West Bengal, the Kaliganj seat needs a bypoll following the demise of Nasiruddin Ahamed. Counting is slated for June 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unidentified Projectile Shakes Punjab Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Tension Escalates: Night of Explosions Across Punjab Amid India-Pakistan Conflict
Pakistan launched a high speed missile in Punjab: Col Sofiya Qureshi.
Pakistan military used high-speed missiles at 1.40 am to target air base in Punjab: Col Sofiya Qureshi.
Kerala Students Return Amidst India-Pakistan Tension