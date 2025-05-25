Crucial Bypolls Set to Reshape Political Landscape

The Election Commission has announced that bypolls for five assembly seats across four states will be conducted on June 19. This comes as the political landscape in these regions experiences shifts due to resignations and the passing of incumbents.

The Election Commission revealed that two crucial by-elections in Gujarat will take place, with the Kadi seat open following the death of MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki, and the Visavadar seat due to Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai's resignation.

In Kerala, following the resignation of P V Anvar, the Nilambur seat will see a bypoll, while in Punjab, the Ludhiana seat is open due to Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's death. In West Bengal, the Kaliganj seat needs a bypoll following the demise of Nasiruddin Ahamed. Counting is slated for June 23.

