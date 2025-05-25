Left Menu

Congress Demands BJP MP's Ouster Over Controversial Remarks

The Congress has demanded the removal of BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra after his comments about tourists needing to fight terrorists in Pahalgam. The party has also sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing BJP leaders for derogatory remarks against the armed forces and victims.

Congress Demands BJP MP's Ouster Over Controversial Remarks
The Congress party has expressed strong disapproval over BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra's comments suggesting that tourists should have defended themselves against terrorists in Pahalgam. The opposition party demands the sacking of Jangra and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interpreting the silence from BJP leadership as implicit endorsement of the remarks.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP members of denigrating the armed forces and the Pahalgam victims. Kharge's sentiments have been echoed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who called Jangra's statement insensitive and questioned the apparent inaction against BJP officials for recent offensive remarks.

Jangra's contentious remarks suggested that tourists lacked the fighting spirit during the Pahalgam terrorist attack, while Congress demands visible actions from BJP and Prime Minister Modi against such inflammatory comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

