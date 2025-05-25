Left Menu

Congress Defends Gogoi Amid Sarma's ISI Allegations

The Congress accused Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of labeling MP Gaurav Gogoi as an ISI agent due to political rivalry. Sarma allegedly fears losing the 2026 elections if Gogoi becomes Congress' CM candidate. Congress dismissed the allegations, defending Gogoi and criticizing Sarma's tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-05-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:30 IST
Congress Defends Gogoi Amid Sarma's ISI Allegations
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated escalation of political tensions in Assam, the Congress party on Sunday fired back at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's claims that MP Gaurav Gogoi is an ISI agent. The Congress alleged that Sarma is attempting to undermine Gogoi due to fears of losing the 2026 assembly elections if Gogoi runs for Chief Minister.

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora stated at a press conference that CM Sarma is threatened by Gogoi's rising popularity both within and outside Parliament. He suggested that Sarma's baseless allegations against Gogoi were a ploy to clear his path ahead of the next electoral challenge.

The controversy erupted as Sarma sought to scrutinize Gogoi's connections owing to his British wife's work in an international NGO with a presence in Pakistan. Congress countered these allegations, citing similar cases of cross-border connections among other Indian public figures, dismissing Sarma's claims as desperate political attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025