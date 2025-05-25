NDA: Synonymous with Progress and Welfare
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds the National Democratic Alliance's initiatives for progress and welfare at the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave. He emphasizes the government's commitment to elevate marginalized communities and ensure citizens' rights under new laws, highlighting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the transformative impact of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the recent Chief Ministers' Conclave, highlighting its dedication to progress and welfare.
Shah praised the NDA's initiatives, which aim to uplift marginalized communities, as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.
The conclave reaffirmed the government's commitment to inclusive development and protecting citizens' rights through refined governance and reformed criminal laws.
