Tejashwi Yadav Calls Out Nitish Kumar's Absence at NITI Aayog

Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for not attending the NITI Aayog meeting, suggesting it shows a lack of seriousness about Bihar's development. Kumar attended an NDA CMs' conference instead. Prashant Kishor claimed state bureaucrats kept Kumar from the meeting, citing concerns about his mental state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:11 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his absence from the crucial NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi. Yadav underscored that Kumar's absence reflects a lack of commitment to the state's progress.

Yadav pointed out that Kumar managed to attend the NDA Chief Ministers' conference but overlooked the NITI Aayog meeting. According to Yadav, this prioritization undermines the state's needs. The state's law and order situation was also a point of concern raised by Yadav.

Adding to the controversy, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor alleged that Kumar was prevented from attending by state bureaucrats, owing to concerns about his mental health. Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad defended Kumar, emphasizing that Bihar's issues were still represented at the meeting.

