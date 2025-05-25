Thackerays Eye Reconciliation Amid Anti-BJP Sentiment

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has extended a hand of friendship to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), urging its leaders to embrace a united front against the BJP, which they view as anti-Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray emphasized that his party welcomes all who oppose BJP and allies.

The initiative for reconciliation comes amid speculation about a possible alliance with his cousin Raj Thackeray, MNS chief. Both sides suggested they could set aside their differences, nearly two decades after a family rift, but with conditions—most importantly a non-alignment with the BJP.

Despite public overtures, progress has stalled, with both parties placing the onus on each other to move the proposal forward. As tensions linger, political dynamics in Maharashtra remain uncertain, leaving political analysts watching closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)