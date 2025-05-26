Political Tensions Simmer in Karnataka Amid Controversial Remarks by BJP MLC
A political controversy has erupted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district following derogatory remarks by BJP MLC N Ravikumar against the District Collector. The incident has intensified political tensions between BJP and Congress, sparking condemnation and demands for accountability and decorum in public discourse.
- Country:
- India
Tensions are escalating in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district after BJP MLC and Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, N Ravikumar, made controversial remarks against District Collector Fauzia Tarannum. The remarks were made during a protest under the BJP's 'Kalaburagi Chalo' campaign, alleging Congress influence over local administration.
Ravikumar's statement, which questioned the independence of the District Collector and included a derogatory allusion to Pakistan, has drawn widespread condemnation. Various progressive groups have called for action against him, labeling his remarks as 'insulting and communal,' and challenging the integrity of the district administration.
The situation has spotlighted Fauzia Tarannum amid rising political tensions. The protest also aimed at demanding the removal of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, following an incident in Chittapur involving Congress workers. Congress leader Sharan Prakash Patil criticized the BJP for provoking unrest, stating the need for accountability and public decorum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Clarification on Potential Third-Party Mediation in Kashmir
Congress MP Tiwari: India, Not US, Should Lead Peace Talks with Pakistan
Controversial Map Post by Karnataka Congress Sparks Political Firestorm
Rajasthan Congress Questions US Intervention in Indo-Pak Ceasefire
Congress Demands Answers Over Pahalgam Attack and Diplomatic Stances