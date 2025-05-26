Left Menu

Political Tensions Simmer in Karnataka Amid Controversial Remarks by BJP MLC

A political controversy has erupted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district following derogatory remarks by BJP MLC N Ravikumar against the District Collector. The incident has intensified political tensions between BJP and Congress, sparking condemnation and demands for accountability and decorum in public discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:04 IST
Political Tensions Simmer in Karnataka Amid Controversial Remarks by BJP MLC
BJP MLC N Ravikumar (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are escalating in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district after BJP MLC and Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, N Ravikumar, made controversial remarks against District Collector Fauzia Tarannum. The remarks were made during a protest under the BJP's 'Kalaburagi Chalo' campaign, alleging Congress influence over local administration.

Ravikumar's statement, which questioned the independence of the District Collector and included a derogatory allusion to Pakistan, has drawn widespread condemnation. Various progressive groups have called for action against him, labeling his remarks as 'insulting and communal,' and challenging the integrity of the district administration.

The situation has spotlighted Fauzia Tarannum amid rising political tensions. The protest also aimed at demanding the removal of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, following an incident in Chittapur involving Congress workers. Congress leader Sharan Prakash Patil criticized the BJP for provoking unrest, stating the need for accountability and public decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025