Political Firestorm: Allegations of International Espionage Rock Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked a political storm by alleging that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, is on Pakistan's government payroll. This claim has intensified tensions between the BJP and Congress, with the matter being closely scrutinized for national security implications.

Sarma's accusation is rooted in statements from Congress leader Ripun Bora, who suggested Colburn's work with an international NGO involved frequent interactions with Pakistan. The BJP has seized on these claims, demanding a thorough investigation into potential security threats posed by Colburn's alleged ties.

In response, Gogoi has dismissed the allegations as baseless, charging Sarma with pandering to political theatrics. As the controversy unfolds, both parties remain entrenched in their positions, underlining the escalating nature of this political saga.