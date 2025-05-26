Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Allegations of International Espionage Rock Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, is linked to Pakistan's government payroll, raising national security concerns. The alleged connections have sparked political controversy as BJP and Congress clash over these claims, with Gogoi vehemently denying any wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked a political storm by alleging that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, is on Pakistan's government payroll. This claim has intensified tensions between the BJP and Congress, with the matter being closely scrutinized for national security implications.

Sarma's accusation is rooted in statements from Congress leader Ripun Bora, who suggested Colburn's work with an international NGO involved frequent interactions with Pakistan. The BJP has seized on these claims, demanding a thorough investigation into potential security threats posed by Colburn's alleged ties.

In response, Gogoi has dismissed the allegations as baseless, charging Sarma with pandering to political theatrics. As the controversy unfolds, both parties remain entrenched in their positions, underlining the escalating nature of this political saga.

