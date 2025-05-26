Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Urges Tamil Nadu to Embrace Simultaneous Elections

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to reconsider opposition to the One Nation One Election (ONOE) reform. He cited historical support from DMK leader M Karunanidhi and emphasized the policy's potential economic and governance benefits for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan made a plea to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday, urging him to reconsider his opposition to the One Nation One Election (ONOE) policy. Kalyan emphasized that the reform was not just a political or administrative necessity but a significant economic step for the nation.

During a seminar organized by the BJP, Kalyan highlighted past support from the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi, who had argued for simultaneous elections during his tenure as Chief Minister. Kalyan argued that opposing the ONOE contradicted Karunanidhi's vision and urged Stalin to review the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution against the policy.

Kalyan, the leader of the Janasena Party, an ally of the BJP, addressed concerns about federalism and state autonomy, proposing dialogue to ensure constitutional safeguards. He insisted that ONOE would eliminate perpetual election cycles, allowing for greater focus on governance and economic prosperity.

