BJP's Leadership Camp in Madhya Pradesh: A Routine Affair Amidst Controversy

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh is organizing a three-day training camp from June 14 in Pachmarhi. Despite controversy over recent statements from its leaders, party officials claim the camp is routine. Key leaders like JP Nadda and Amit Shah will address attendees, focusing on training and party ideologies.

Updated: 26-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:06 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has confirmed that it will hold a three-day leadership training camp in Pachmarhi starting June 14. The announcement comes as the party faces criticism over recent controversial statements made by some members following Operation Sindoor.

Despite the timing, BJP leaders emphasize that such camps are standard practice and part of the party's work culture. State BJP chief VD Sharma noted that these events are pre-planned and serve to educate new leaders on party ideology and public communication skills.

Amid growing scrutiny, the camp will feature lectures from senior figures like BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reassure and guide the cadre. Opposition parties, however, remain critical and accuse the BJP of attempting damage control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

