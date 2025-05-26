Political Strife: YSRCP Accuses NDA of Vendetta Politics
YSRCP leader M Nagarjuna accuses the NDA government of targeting party members through fabricated cases and arrests. Amidst the arrest of senior YSRCP members in alleged illegal activities, Nagarjuna claims these actions are politically driven. The NDA is accused of exploiting crimes to suppress opposition leaders.
In a sharp critique against the NDA-led government, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader M Nagarjuna has accused the ruling coalition of engaging in vendetta politics. He claims the government is launching fabricated cases against YSRCP leaders to silence dissent.
These remarks follow the recent arrest of senior party member Kakani Goverdhan Reddy in connection with an alleged illegal mining case. Similar charges have been laid against other party leaders such as former Bapatla MP N Suresh and ex-MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy.
The accusations underscore the deepening political strife in the region, with Nagarjuna highlighting the government's negligence towards agricultural crises and misuse of police power against opposition figures.
