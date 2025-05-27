Delhi's Political Landscape: A New Era in Governance

In a commendation for Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared the city in a 'top gear' growth phase, owing to his impactful three-year leadership. Saxena, who took office on May 26, 2022, has navigated a politically contentious tenure marked by frequent clashes with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended a decade of AAP control in Delhi by securing 48 out of 70 Assembly seats in the February elections. Gupta, speaking at an event in Bharat Mandapam, celebrated both the achievements of the BJP central government over the past 11 years and Saxena's contributions.

Despite criticism from AAP, Gupta lauded Major initiatives overseen by Saxena, like the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river and infrastructure modernization, underscoring the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in shaping India's global presence through programs like Digital India and Ayushman Bharat.