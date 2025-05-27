Left Menu

EU Greenlights Historic 150 Billion-Euro Defense Fund Amidst Russian Concerns

The European Union has sanctioned a 150 billion-euro defense fund, called the Security Action for Europe (SAFE), amidst apprehensions of potential Russian aggression and uncertainties regarding U.S. security commitments. The initiative was backed by 26 EU nations, aiming to bolster collaborative defense projects and reduce dependence on non-European resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:47 IST
EU Greenlights Historic 150 Billion-Euro Defense Fund Amidst Russian Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union approved a significant 150 billion-euro EU arms fund on Tuesday, a move driven by apprehensions of a future Russian attack and uncertainties surrounding U.S. security assurances.

Ministers from EU nations convened in Brussels to finalize the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) scheme, designed to foster joint defense initiatives through EU borrowing, aimed to provide loans to European nations.

With 26 out of 27 EU countries supporting the measure, Hungary being the only abstainer, the plan aims to nurture collaboration among European defense companies and reinforce the continent's security posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025