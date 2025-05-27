Operation Sindoor: A Symbol of Resilience and Resolve

The Indian Army's Operation Sindoor has captivated the nation, not just for its military execution but also for its symbolic representation through a logo designed by Lt Col Harsh Gupta and Hav Surinder Singh. The operation follows the tragic Pahalgam massacre, where terrorists brutally claimed 26 lives.

On May 7, precise strikes took place against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, with a focus on justice rather than indiscriminate aggression, according to a government statement. The logo and poignant messages shared on the Army's social media channels have become defining images of the operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Operation Sindoor as a pivotal moment in the global fight against terrorism, showcasing India's strength on the international stage. The initiative underlines India's resolve to combat terror with clarity and precision, marking a significant shift in its strategic communication.