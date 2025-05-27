Left Menu

Poland's Presidential Hopeful Aims to Awaken Europe

Karol Nawrocki, Polish nationalist presidential candidate, addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference in Poland, emphasizing the need for Poland to reinvigorate Europe. He advocates for stronger transatlantic ties and opposes expanding hate crime laws. He campaigns ahead of the presidential election against liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:04 IST
Poland's Presidential Hopeful Aims to Awaken Europe
crisis
  • Country:
  • Poland

Karol Nawrocki, Poland's nationalist presidential candidate, asserted the necessity for Poland to invigorate a Europe currently in crisis during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Rzeszow, Poland. This conference, a flagship U.S. conservative movement focused on personal liberty and limited government, convened in Europe for only the second time, following Hungary in 2022.

As Nawrocki campaigns for the presidency's second round against liberal rival Rafal Trzaskowski, he emphasized a vision aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump, promoting Poland's strong ties with Washington rather than Brussels. Supported by the opposition Law and Justice party, Nawrocki aims to elevate Poland's leadership within the EU on transatlantic issues.

Addressing the audience against the backdrop of Polish and U.S. flags, Nawrocki voiced opposition to extending Poland's hate crime laws to cover sexual orientation and other identities, citing threats to free speech. He highlighted his White House visit, pledging to position Poland as a pivotal EU leader in transatlantic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

