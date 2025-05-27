Political Tensions Rise Over West Bengal's Teacher Recruitment Controversy

Political tensions in West Bengal heightened as Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of deceiving teachers recently dismissed by Supreme Court orders.

Adhikari highlighted discrepancies in the Chief Minister's promises to the teachers whose positions were invalidated, questioning the transparency and integrity of Banerjee's recruitment plans.

Banerjee announced fresh recruitment in response to the court's verdict, yet Adhikari criticized the political machinations, doubting the assurance of reinstatement for affected teachers.