Political Tensions Rise Over West Bengal's Teacher Recruitment Controversy
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading teachers who lost jobs due to a Supreme Court order. He questioned the CM's plans for reinstating these teachers and critiqued the handling of recruitment processes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Political tensions in West Bengal heightened as Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of deceiving teachers recently dismissed by Supreme Court orders.
Adhikari highlighted discrepancies in the Chief Minister's promises to the teachers whose positions were invalidated, questioning the transparency and integrity of Banerjee's recruitment plans.
Banerjee announced fresh recruitment in response to the court's verdict, yet Adhikari criticized the political machinations, doubting the assurance of reinstatement for affected teachers.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Rejects Bail in Record Drug Haul at Mundra Port
Supreme Court Grants Relief to YSRCP MP in Liquor Policy Case
Supreme Court Faces Unprecedented Trial Over Trump's Birthright Citizenship Policy
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL for SIT Probe into Waqf Bill Protests
Supreme Court Declines Plea on Murshidabad Violence Probe