Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over West Bengal's Teacher Recruitment Controversy

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading teachers who lost jobs due to a Supreme Court order. He questioned the CM's plans for reinstating these teachers and critiqued the handling of recruitment processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:11 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over West Bengal's Teacher Recruitment Controversy
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in West Bengal heightened as Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of deceiving teachers recently dismissed by Supreme Court orders.

Adhikari highlighted discrepancies in the Chief Minister's promises to the teachers whose positions were invalidated, questioning the transparency and integrity of Banerjee's recruitment plans.

Banerjee announced fresh recruitment in response to the court's verdict, yet Adhikari criticized the political machinations, doubting the assurance of reinstatement for affected teachers.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025