Linguistic Debate: The Political Storm Over Kamal Haasan's Kannada Remarks

DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticizes BJP for manipulating actor Kamal Haasan's remarks on Kannada language, suggesting they were historical references and not personal views. Elangovan argues language credit lies in its usage, not origin, and accuses BJP of distorting facts to divide people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:32 IST
DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan has voiced strong criticism against the BJP for allegedly twisting actor Kamal Haasan's comments on the Kannada language. Haasan's statement, suggesting that Kannada originated from Tamil, was intended as a historical reference rather than a personal opinion, Elangovan clarified.

He defended Haasan, arguing that the focus should be on how languages are used rather than their origins. By bringing up historical citations, Haasan did not seek to insult Kannada but merely quoted established historical facts. Elangovan highlighted that the BJP often distorts issues to sow discord among communities.

The controversy arose after BJP Karnataka State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa demanded an apology from Haasan, interpreting his remarks as an affront to Kannada and Kannadigas. Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President Narayanan Thirupathy further criticized Haasan, emphasizing the sensitivity of language issues. Despite the uproar, Elangovan insisted on the importance of recognizing language for its usage.

Latest News

