Left Menu

India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: All-Party Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia

An all-party delegation from India, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, is visiting Saudi Arabia to convey India's firm stance against terrorism. The delegation aims to strengthen international partnerships, as tensions with Pakistan rise following recent attacks and operations. Warm bilateral ties are growing with Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:15 IST
India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: All-Party Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

An all-party delegation from India has arrived in Saudi Arabia to present India's unwavering stance against terrorism. The mission is led by Baijayant Jay Panda and aims to convey a strong message amidst rising tensions with Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation, which visited Bahrain and Kuwait prior to Riyadh, seeks to strengthen ties with Saudi leaders, emphasizing India's commitment to combating terrorism. Panda and fellow delegate Satnam Singh Sandhu highlighted their gratitude for the warm reception from the Saudi authorities, stressing the importance of this growing partnership.

Notably, former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, part of the delegation, has been hospitalized. The team will engage with a wide range of Saudi stakeholders, including political leaders and the Indian community, reinforcing India's strategic ties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025