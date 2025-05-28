India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: All-Party Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia
An all-party delegation from India, led by Baijayant Jay Panda, is visiting Saudi Arabia to convey India's firm stance against terrorism. The delegation aims to strengthen international partnerships, as tensions with Pakistan rise following recent attacks and operations. Warm bilateral ties are growing with Saudi Arabia.
An all-party delegation from India has arrived in Saudi Arabia to present India's unwavering stance against terrorism. The mission is led by Baijayant Jay Panda and aims to convey a strong message amidst rising tensions with Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The delegation, which visited Bahrain and Kuwait prior to Riyadh, seeks to strengthen ties with Saudi leaders, emphasizing India's commitment to combating terrorism. Panda and fellow delegate Satnam Singh Sandhu highlighted their gratitude for the warm reception from the Saudi authorities, stressing the importance of this growing partnership.
Notably, former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, part of the delegation, has been hospitalized. The team will engage with a wide range of Saudi stakeholders, including political leaders and the Indian community, reinforcing India's strategic ties in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
