India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: All-Party Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia

An all-party delegation from India has arrived in Saudi Arabia to present India's unwavering stance against terrorism. The mission is led by Baijayant Jay Panda and aims to convey a strong message amidst rising tensions with Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation, which visited Bahrain and Kuwait prior to Riyadh, seeks to strengthen ties with Saudi leaders, emphasizing India's commitment to combating terrorism. Panda and fellow delegate Satnam Singh Sandhu highlighted their gratitude for the warm reception from the Saudi authorities, stressing the importance of this growing partnership.

Notably, former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, part of the delegation, has been hospitalized. The team will engage with a wide range of Saudi stakeholders, including political leaders and the Indian community, reinforcing India's strategic ties in the region.

