Zelenskyy Seeks German Support Amid Escalating Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Berlin to meet Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz, seeking more military aid against Russia's escalating attacks. Despite efforts for peace, fighting continues with drones and missiles affecting infrastructure and aviation in both Ukraine and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with newly appointed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin this Wednesday. The meeting comes as Ukraine calls for increased military support amidst Russia's intensified bombing campaign, despite U.S.-led negotiations to end the conflict.

Germany has become the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, following the United States. Chancellor Merz announced on Monday that Germany and its allies have lifted range restrictions on the weapons being sent to assist Ukraine's fight against the ongoing Russian invasion, which began last year.

While diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire persist, heavy fighting continues along a 1,000-kilometer front, with significant drone strikes from both sides causing disruptions. Russian defences reportedly intercepted 296 Ukrainian drones, while Russian forces launched extensive air assaults on Ukraine's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

