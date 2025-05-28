Left Menu

Zelenskyy Seeks Military Support from Germany Amid Russian Escalation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to seek further military support amidst escalating Russian aggression. Germany is the second-largest military aid provider to Ukraine, following the US. Peace talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the US are being explored.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin as Ukraine seeks additional military support amidst intensifying Russian airstrikes. Germany stands as the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, following the United States, amidst calls to pressure Russia for peace discussions.

Since taking office recently, Merz has actively engaged in diplomatic talks with Western allies, aiming for a ceasefire. Both Germany and Ukraine are considering supplying long-range weapons for Ukraine's defense, an action previously avoided by Merz's predecessor. Zelenskyy is eager for European nations' aid in boosting Ukraine's armament capabilities.

Meanwhile, Ukraine faces continuous Russian airstrikes along an extensive front line, despite defensive efforts. The escalation includes Russia's largest drone attack against Ukraine. Both nations are upping their drone and missile productions as the conflict endures, with recent strikes impacting infrastructure and civil areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

