Putin's Calculated Diplomacy
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to President Trump's comment about Putin 'playing with fire,' affirming Russia's focus on national interest. Peskov stressed that any meeting involving the Russian, American, and Ukrainian leaders requires prior discussions and careful planning.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has addressed President Donald Trump's remark that Russian President Vladimir Putin was 'playing with fire' by avoiding ceasefire talks with Kyiv. Peskov emphasized that Russia's national interests remain the primary concern for its leader.
During a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Peskov insisted that any potential summit involving Putin, Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should only take place after thorough preparations and discussions.
The Kremlin's stance underscores the importance of strategic diplomacy in addressing the ongoing tensions in the region.
