Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has addressed President Donald Trump's remark that Russian President Vladimir Putin was 'playing with fire' by avoiding ceasefire talks with Kyiv. Peskov emphasized that Russia's national interests remain the primary concern for its leader.

During a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Peskov insisted that any potential summit involving Putin, Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy should only take place after thorough preparations and discussions.

The Kremlin's stance underscores the importance of strategic diplomacy in addressing the ongoing tensions in the region.

