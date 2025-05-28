Putin 'Playing with Fire': Trump Criticizes Russia's Ceasefire Stance
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating he is 'playing with fire' by not engaging in peace talks with Ukraine. The Kremlin responded by emphasizing Russia's national interests and ongoing negotiations, suggesting Trump is misinformed about the conflict's realities.
In a bold critique, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of 'playing with fire' amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This critique comes as Trump, previously committed to resolving the crisis, recalibrates his approach amidst escalating tensions.
The Kremlin, responding to Trump's remarks, stressed Russia's prioritization of national interests, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledging Trump's mediation efforts but underscoring unresolved issues needing resolution before peace can be realized.
In a candid assessment, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov implied Trump's comments reflect a limited understanding of the conflict, notably underestimating the increased attacks by Ukraine, while highlighting Russia's responsive actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- Kremlin
- Ukraine
- ceasefire
- conflict
- mediation
- negotiations
- national interests
- Russia
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Towards Ukraine Ceasefire
Ceasefire Tensions: Indian and Pakistani Armies Address Drone Incursions and Cross-Border Fire
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds: DGMO Talks Yield Positive Outcomes
DMK Leader Praises Trump's Mediation, Urges Clarity from Indian Government
Cricket Australia Navigates IPL Return Amid Conflict