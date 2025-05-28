Left Menu

Putin 'Playing with Fire': Trump Criticizes Russia's Ceasefire Stance

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating he is 'playing with fire' by not engaging in peace talks with Ukraine. The Kremlin responded by emphasizing Russia's national interests and ongoing negotiations, suggesting Trump is misinformed about the conflict's realities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:50 IST
Putin 'Playing with Fire': Trump Criticizes Russia's Ceasefire Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold critique, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of 'playing with fire' amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This critique comes as Trump, previously committed to resolving the crisis, recalibrates his approach amidst escalating tensions.

The Kremlin, responding to Trump's remarks, stressed Russia's prioritization of national interests, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledging Trump's mediation efforts but underscoring unresolved issues needing resolution before peace can be realized.

In a candid assessment, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov implied Trump's comments reflect a limited understanding of the conflict, notably underestimating the increased attacks by Ukraine, while highlighting Russia's responsive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025