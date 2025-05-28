Putin 'Playing with Fire': Trump Criticizes Russia's Ceasefire Stance

In a bold critique, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of 'playing with fire' amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This critique comes as Trump, previously committed to resolving the crisis, recalibrates his approach amidst escalating tensions.

The Kremlin, responding to Trump's remarks, stressed Russia's prioritization of national interests, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledging Trump's mediation efforts but underscoring unresolved issues needing resolution before peace can be realized.

In a candid assessment, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov implied Trump's comments reflect a limited understanding of the conflict, notably underestimating the increased attacks by Ukraine, while highlighting Russia's responsive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)