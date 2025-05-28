Modi's Bengal Visit Amid Political Undercurrents
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal to inaugurate a significant City Gas Distribution project in North Bengal, addressing a rally in Alipurduar thereafter. His visit occurs amidst political tensions with the BJP aiming to strengthen its position before the 2026 elections, facing criticism from the TMC.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal, marking his first trip to the state since 'Operation Sindoor' and just ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The visit includes laying the foundation of a pivotal city gas distribution project and addressing a rally in Alipurduar.
The project, valued at Rs 1,010 crore, aims to supply piped natural gas to over 2.5 lakh households and more than 100 commercial and industrial entities across Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. Additionally, 19 new compressed natural gas stations will be established, boosting both energy accessibility and employment.
The visit is of significant political interest as the BJP positions itself against the ruling Trinamool Congress, amidst accusations of central fund withholding. The PM's rally is expected to galvanize support at the grassroots level, with the party aiming to leverage his presence to strengthen electoral prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
